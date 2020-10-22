American Airlines launches e-wallet and mobile ID for its customers

Customers can log in to their AAdvantage account to see their flight and trip credits stored in the new electronic wallet feature, and can use their travel credits towards booking new travel by selected ‘flight credit’ under payment options.
Customers whose travel plans have changed will be able to make use of a new feature that automatically refunds their miles to the e-wallet when they cancel an eligible AAdvantage award ticket. AA customers will have the option to test out the airline’s new mobile ID technology, which uses a passenger’s mobile device to verify their identity when they drop their bag with an agent.
Those who choose to participate in the trial can enroll through a third-party app prior to checking in for their flight, which will issue a digital ID token to their mobile device that will then be used to confirm their identity at the bag drop. The mobile ID trial will also be extended to customers at Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), beginning 27 October 2020.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions