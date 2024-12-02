Visa announces the acquisition of Payworks

Visa will bring Payworks’ cloud-based solution for in-store payment processing together with its CyberSource digital payment management platform to create a fully integrated payment acceptance solution for merchants and acquirers. The joint offering will provide acquirers and payment service providers with a fully white-labelled omnichannel payment management platform.

The combined capability will enable Visa’s clients to offer a unified payment experience whether their customers are paying in-store, in-app, or online. The acquisition builds on a strategic partnership and investment Visa made in Payworks in February 2018.

Payworks is a payment gateway software provider, streamlining face-to-face payment connectivity. Therefore, Visa’s merchant and acquirer clients will be able to support face-to-face transactions across a variety of POS terminal types, including digital experiences, through a single integration.

Working with some of the largest payment providers in the world, Payworks’ technology and services currently enable omnichannel commerce experiences in a variety of settings, such as restaurants, retail, and transport.

Visa’s merchant and acquirer clients will be able to use Payworks’ automated solutions to run and configure their POS offerings and terminals, allowing merchants to set-up and start accepting any form of electronic payment, both face-to-face and online, through a single integration to CyberSource.