Following the move, the two companies have introduced a new experience that brings a business’s external bank accounts and its Ramp Banking accounts into a single interface. The announcement does not disclose any financial terms.

Vesto has spent the past three years building treasury software that allows companies to connect and control cash held across multiple banks from one platform. According to the announcement, more than 100 companies use the software. Ramp now plans to make this functionality available across its customer base of more than 85.000 businesses.

Addressing fragmented cash visibility

The integration targets a common operational problem for finance teams. According to Ramp, its average customer holds more than three bank accounts. Understanding where cash sits and where it should be allocated can therefore require switching between separate bank portals and consolidating data manually in spreadsheets.

Benjamin Döpfner, Founder at Vesto, said finance teams should not need separate systems to manage cash and control how it is spent. He also added that joining Ramp allows the company to build this connected experience faster and reach a larger number of businesses.

One Ramp customer, Picogrid, said its finance team previously logged into four banking portals to determine its cash position. With all its accounts now in Ramp, the company said it saves several hours each week.

Platform capabilities

The updated Banking tab in Ramp shows Ramp Checking and Investment Accounts alongside all of a customer’s external bank accounts. Users can connect to more than 12.000 financial institutions. At the same time, the release also adds direct connections to enterprise banking platforms, including Bank of America CashPro, J.P. Morgan Access, CitiDirect, and Wells Fargo Vantage.

Beyond aggregation, the platform automatically categorises bank transactions and surfaces insights across balances and account activity. A forecasting function covers all connected accounts and entities. Finance teams can use it to view future liquidity, anticipate shortfalls, and identify excess cash that can be deployed.

Strategic direction

Ramp describes the unified cash view as a first step. The company plans to turn its platform into a central point for businesses to see, report on, forecast, and move money across every account, regardless of which bank holds it.

The move extends Ramp’s offering from spend management into treasury management. Through the process of linking cash data with the spending activity already managed on its platform, Ramp aims to give finance teams one place to oversee financial operations and decide when to fund accounts or put surplus cash to work. For businesses that currently rely on a mix of bank portals, spreadsheets, and spend tools, this would consolidate several workflows into one system.