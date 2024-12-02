TAS Group acquires Mantica, further develops AI products for payment fraud

The acquisition follows a partnership agreement signed in July 2018 between the two companies with the aim of combining Mantica’s proprietary platform Adaptive Intelligence” with the technology of TAS Group’s Fraud Protect solution to create a flexible product for the monitoring and prevention of payment fraud.

TAS Group and Mantica have capitalized on their mutual competences working on the development and optimization of Machine Learning models in the fraud management space. These models allow to reduce the implementation effort of a prevention and detection system tailored to the individual payment service provider, as well as to maintain the model performance over time as new fraud patterns emerge.

Fraud management is indeed only the first of several business domains for Manticas Adaptive Intelligence applicability that will have an impact on TAS core products roadmap. Additional research is underway to identify solutions aimed at improving customer service processes, as well as back office operations, ranging from risk and compliance management to bundling and pricing systems for tailor-made services and solutions across multiple industries, including banking and fintech.