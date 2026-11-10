Morgan Stanley has announced an agreement to acquire Vinyl Equity, a fintech company that enables the transfer of shares between companies and their shareholders. According to Bloomberg, the transaction brings a technical component of corporate stock plan administration into the bank’s wealth management division. Financial terms were not disclosed. However, a company spokesperson said the integration will cost USD 65 million over a couple of years.

Removing reliance on third-party providers

Once the acquisition is complete, Morgan Stanley and the corporate clients in its workplace channel will no longer need a third party to transfer shares. This process is particularly complex when a company goes public.

According to a company official, the move responds to client demand. Corporate clients want to keep these processes within Morgan Stanley because of concerns about client data protection, cybersecurity, and risk. Another official described the existing technology used for this function as antiquated, saying that the integration should reduce friction for workplace clients, their employees, and individual and institutional investors.

The transaction is Morgan Stanley’s second acquisition under its current chief executive officer, who took up the role nearly three years ago. In October 2025, the bank agreed to acquire EquityZen, a trading platform for shares in private companies. Both deals are in wealth management, which has become a central business for the bank. The wealth management division brought in USD 500 billion in net new assets in the first nine months of 2026.

The role of the workplace business

Morgan Stanley has also expanded its workplace business, which sits within wealth management. The unit administers equity compensation plans for corporate clients and has become an important channel for gathering wealth assets.

The workplace unit serves thousands of corporate clients. Executives have said these include more than 70% of the top 100 unicorns. The business contributed to a record USD 232 billion in net new assets in the third quarter of 2026, with about half linked to initial public offerings.

Taken together, the two acquisitions give Morgan Stanley more of the corporate equity lifecycle in-house. EquityZen covers trading in private company shares, the workplace unit handles equity compensation, and Vinyl Equity adds share transfers, a function that becomes most complex when companies go public. Given the share of recent net new assets tied to IPOs, owning the transfer process removes an external dependency at the point where workplace clients turn into a source of wealth assets.