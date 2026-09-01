Mollie has completed its acquisition of GoCardless, forming a combined payments, accounts and financing group for European businesses.

The Netherlands-based company confirmed the deal closed on 1 September 2026, with the combined entity now serving more than 350.000 businesses across over 30 markets. Koen Köppen, chief executive of Mollie, will lead the group, while GoCardless will continue operating under its own brand as 'GoCardless, a Mollie company', led by co-founder Hiroki Takeuchi.

The acquisition brings together Mollie's card and local payment method processing with GoCardless's bank payment infrastructure, which operates across 38 countries. The stated aim is to consolidate services that businesses have typically sourced separately, spanning card acceptance, direct debit, and Pay by Bank, business accounts, and financing, into a single proposition. According to the companies, growing businesses often manage these functions through multiple providers, which adds separate integrations, reconciliation processes, and account relationships. Mollie said the combined offering is intended to reduce that operational fragmentation over time, though the two companies will initially continue operating with no immediate changes to existing customer contracts or contacts.

Geographic footprint

Mollie has built its business market by market across Europe, with operations in 12 cities within the EEA supporting localised payment methods and onboarding. GoCardless extends the group's reach outside Europe, with an established presence in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The combination therefore gives the group coverage spanning both its European base and additional markets in North America and Oceania.

In addition, Mollie said this financial position supports a phased integration process, prioritising continuity for existing customers of both companies rather than an immediate consolidation of systems or contracts.

The deal follows a period of consolidation activity in the European payments sector, as providers seek to combine card acquiring, bank payment methods, and adjacent financial services such as accounts and financing under single platforms. Further details on the pace and scope of technical integration between Mollie and GoCardless have not been disclosed.