Revenue tied to consumption, usage, seats, and milestones is becoming harder for growing businesses to price and bill, and Intuit is turning to an acquisition to address it. The US-based financial software company announced an agreement to acquire Sequence, a Series A company that automates the end-to-end quote-to-revenue process. The deal extends Intuit's financial system of intelligence with new revenue management capabilities.

What Sequence adds to Intuit Enterprise Suite

Sequence replaces spreadsheets and manual billing workflows with an AI-native revenue management platform. It covers the full process from contract to revenue recognition, using AI agents that automate daily tasks and work alongside finance teams. Riya Grover, Co-Founder and CEO of Sequence, said revenue management has long been the most fragmented workflow in the back office, and the shift towards usage-based and hybrid pricing is adding to that complexity. The company already handles revenue automation for many AI companies.

The acquisition will strengthen Intuit's mid-market products, including Intuit Enterprise Suite and QuickBooks Online Advanced. Intuit plans to give mid-market businesses and the accounting firms that advise them a single platform to price, bill, and collect revenue linked to consumption, usage, seats, and milestones. It positions the combined offering as an alternative to legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems that still require manual work to manage revenue.

New industries and integration plans

Ashley Still, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Small Business & Mid-Market Group at Intuit, said managing complex usage-based and milestone-based revenue is one of the main reasons growing businesses adopt an ERP. Sequence will allow Intuit to serve new sectors, including B2B software and professional services, where AI consumption models are increasingly common. In these industries, usage-based and hybrid pricing makes billing and collections harder to manage manually. Intuit describes the deal as a further step towards building an AI-native ERP for growing, complex businesses.

As part of the acquisition, the Sequence team, including Riya Grover, will join Intuit's Mid-Market product organisation, giving Intuit a complete revenue management platform and AI engineering talent. Intuit plans to develop an integrated offering in the coming months. It will also continue to support Sequence's existing customers and keep the platform's capabilities available after the deal closes.