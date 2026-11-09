Crédit Agricole has proposed merging its Italian subsidiary with Banco BPM, which would raise its ownership of the combined bank to around 45%.

Crédit Agricole already holds a 29.6% stake in Banco BPM. The proposal, submitted to Banco BPM’s board, includes an exchange ratio reflecting a 20% valuation premium and a EUR 1 billion extraordinary dividend for Banco BPM’s existing shareholders, effectively valuing Crédit Agricole’s Italian business at a discount. Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna would lead the merged group.

Approvals and shareholder vote

To raise its stake without triggering a mandatory takeover bid for the remaining Banco BPM shares, Crédit Agricole would need approval under Italy’s ‘whitewash’ procedure. This requires that a majority of the other Banco BPM shareholders present at an extraordinary general meeting do not vote against the deal.

The transaction would also need clearance under Italy’s ‘golden power’ rules, which allow the government to intervene in deals considered strategically important, as well as banking and competition approvals. Crédit Agricole reportedly briefed the Italian government before announcing the plan. Italy’s Treasury declined to comment on its stance, and Banco BPM also declined to comment. Completion is expected in the second half of 2027.

Consolidation in Italian banking

According to Crédit Agricole, the combination would generate around EUR 800 million in annual revenue gains and cost savings and lift Banco BPM’s earnings per share by about 24% in 2027. The French lender, which describes the proposal as friendly, has steadily expanded in Italy to diversify beyond its mature domestic retail market.

The proposal comes amid a wave of consolidation in Italy’s banking sector, as lenders seek greater scale. The Italian government has long favoured the emergence of a third domestic banking group able to compete with Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, with Monte dei Paschi di Siena seen as central to that goal. A merged group of Banco BPM and Crédit Agricole’s Italian business would rank third in Italy by size, behind those two lenders.