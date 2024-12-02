Blockchain opens new office in US by acquiring Tsukemen startup

Blockchain provides digital wallets for people to store their cryptocurrencies in and over 24 million around the world use Blockchains wallets. The company is also designing financial services infrastructure based on the principles of digital currencies and their underlying technology.

Blockchain raised USD 40 million in June 2017 and has expanded rapidly since then. The company has doubled its headcount in the last eight months and says it plans to double in size again by the end of 2018.