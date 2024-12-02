APP Fraud Playbook: Detect, Deter and Prevent

Online banking has been such a phenomenal success in the past ten years, with consumers embracing the shift to digital banking and payments for its speed and convenience.

Relying on the societal shift to digital interactions, criminals have also exploited this disruption and focused their energy on different types of online payment scams, often using social engineering.

Scams, social engineering, authorised fraud, and APP fraud present a clear danger to the banking system and the trust customers place in their FIs to protect them and their assets.

Financial institutions need to innovate and tap into technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, to stay ahead of fraudsters and protect their customers and organisation.

Join subject matter experts from NICE Actimize, DNB Bank, BehavioSec, and Prove.