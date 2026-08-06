Financial crime and compliance teams face a growing tangle of sources. Rob Cutler, Managing Director at Nexus AML, draws on a survey of 500 financial crime professionals to explain where they turn for trusted insight.

Payments and fintech leaders have more financial crime information than they can realistically process. Regulatory notices, sanctions updates, enforcement actions, fraud alerts, specialist analysis, and professional commentary compete for attention every day.

Rather than relying on a single trusted source, financial crime professionals use different channels for different purposes. They compare regulatory authority, specialist interpretation, and peer opinion before deciding whether a development requires changes to controls, technology, or operations.

Nexus AML surveyed 500 UK-based professionals working across financial crime, compliance, sanctions, risk, and regulation. Although the respondents were based in the UK, their information needs reflect those of payments and fintech teams across EMEA, where firms must interpret overlapping national, regional, and international requirements.

Channels that shape opinion

LinkedIn was the most frequently cited information source, named by 39% of respondents. This does not however mean professionals treat social media as a substitute for regulatory or specialist sources. Its primary role is discovery.

Regulatory announcements, enforcement news, and practitioner commentary can circulate through professional networks before they reach a formal internal briefing. LinkedIn also adds a layer of peer validation. Professionals can see which developments are being shared by regulators, lawyers, compliance leaders, investigators, and other practitioners.

Speed, however, is not the same as authority.

The FCA was cited by 26% of respondents, making it the second most frequently named source. The fact that the FCA was named reflects the UK survey population, but the wider pattern is relevant across Europe. Payments and fintech teams still rely on primary sources when determining regulatory expectations, enforcement priorities, and required control changes.

Established business media provides another layer, and the Financial Times was cited by 21% of respondents. Publications with strong financial and geopolitical coverage help teams place fraud, sanctions, and enforcement developments within a wider commercial context. This can be important when briefing senior management, assessing reputational exposure, or deciding whether an issue is isolated or part of a broader market trend.

Specialist financial crime sources serve a more technical purpose. KYC360 was cited by 16% of respondents, but no specialist provider dominated the category. Respondents also named investigative publications, AML intelligence services, professional bodies, and individual commentators.

That fragmentation is significant. Financial crime is too broad for one publication to cover every issue with the same depth. A sanctions specialist, fraud operations leader, and MLRO may follow substantially different combinations of sources, even when they work for the same organisation.

The data points to a layered reading model. LinkedIn identifies developments quickly. Regulators establish what has formally changed. Business media provides economic and geopolitical context. Specialist sources examine typologies, enforcement cases, and operational implications. Peer networks help practitioners compare interpretations.

Each source can influence decisions at a different stage. A regulatory notice may initiate a review of screening rules or onboarding controls. Specialist analysis may identify which products or customer groups face greater exposure. Peer discussion may reveal whether comparable firms are changing alert thresholds, investigation processes, or technology priorities.

Where the industry connects

Events perform a related but distinct role.

The survey on event preferences found that AMLP, UK Finance, and 1LoD together accounted for 58% of event mentions. They were valued for different reasons. AMLP was associated with specialist regulatory and financial crime content. UK Finance was recognised for institutional authority and broad market participation. 1LoD was associated with practical sessions and access to senior practitioners.

The concentration of responses around these three events indicates that professionals are not selecting conferences on brand visibility alone. Regulatory relevance, attendee seniority, practical content, and network quality were the recurring criteria.

This is particularly relevant for payments and fintech firms, where financial crime responsibilities often span fraud, AML, sanctions, identity, onboarding, and transaction monitoring. A broad event may provide market context, while a focused payments or financial crime event may be more useful for comparing control design, operating models, and technology implementation.

Smaller events and peer roundtables also have a defined role. Respondents valued opportunities to discuss daily operational concerns with people in comparable positions. Those conversations can provide information that is difficult to obtain from published content, particularly when firms are still interpreting new expectations or testing different responses.

Key takeaways for fincrime leaders

The survey results show a clear division between sources. Professional networks lead on discovery, regulators provide authority, business media supplies context, and specialist publications add technical interpretation. Events are most valued when they combine practical content with relevant senior peers.

For financial crime teams, the implication is that information quality depends on how sources are combined. A fast update may identify an issue, but regulatory confirmation, specialist analysis, and peer comparison are more likely to determine whether a firm changes its controls.

About the author

Rob Cutler is Director and Chief Growth Officer at Nexus AML, with more than 25 years’ experience in financial crime across global banks, professional services and managed services. An ACA, he began in forensic investigations at Price Waterhouse before holding senior MLRO and financial crime leadership roles at Lehman Brothers, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Legal & General. He later became a KPMG Partner and KPMG LLP’s MLRO, then Managing Director and Global Head of CDD at ING Bank, overseeing CDD for 43 million clients.

About Nexus AML

Nexus AML, formerly Efficient Frontiers International, combines deep financial crime operations expertise with agentic AI and automation. It delivers screening, transaction monitoring, fraud, KYC, CDD, EDD and other regulatory support through repeatable, auditable workflows that work within clients’ existing systems. By bringing together human judgement, rules-based logic and AI, Nexus AML helps regulated firms improve quality and throughput, reduce backlogs and rework, and maintain clear, defensible outcomes as requirements evolve.