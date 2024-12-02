Zwipe launches Zwipe Access 2.0 for secure authentication

The Zwipe Access biometric card is compatible with all smart card readers, including those from HID, Allegion and Farpointe. The on-card 3D capacitive fingerprint scanner both captures and matches on the card, enabling users to maintain the security of their own biometric data.

Zwipe Access cards can be issued to key staff and personnel, or more specifically for certain high-security areas such as server rooms and pharmacies, providing the security benefits of two-factor biometric authentication without the need to change existing access control system software or readers.

Zwipe is a biometric authentication company that develops and markets technology to verify a persons identity through fingerprints.