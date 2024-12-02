Zwipe joins aptiQs Alliance Program

Zwipe can now provide aptiQ customers with biometric authorization using their presently installed aptiQ card readers. aptiQ users will be able to authenticate themselves on the Zwipe biometric card without adding a biometric reader to existing aptiQ multi-technology card reader systems.

Zwipe challenged the status quo of identity verification by replacing PINs and passwords with fingerprint authentication. Zwipe fingerprint authentication technology harvests the energy needed from already existing access, transport, border control and financial infrastructures.