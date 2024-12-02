Zumigo introduces mobile location technology in India

Zumigo’s global location and identity platform uses mobile location technology to authenticate users when making credit card purchases or ATM transactions. Zumigo is working with banks and partners in India, with further details on developments forthcoming.

With both in-store and online credit card payments, consumers and merchants are susceptible to fraud from stolen cards, and consumers face inconvenience of card declines when travelling. Zumigos platform delivers a passive, non-invasive security solution to verify the consumer via their real-time mobile phone location in relation to the transaction.

Zumigo’s global solutions support marketing to customers with location in context, and securing financial transactions using mobile infrastructure. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with a subsidiary in Pune, India, Zumigo is a venture backed company.