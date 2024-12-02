Zero Networks secures USD 20 mln Series B funding for cybersecurity

The Series B funding round follows a five-fold increase in revenue for Zero Network, bringing its total capital raise to USD 45 million. US Venture Partners (USVP) led the round alongside existing investors Venrock, F2 Venture Capital, and Pico Venture Partners. The funds will be utilised to recruit development, marketing, and sales personnel, supporting Zero Networks' growth.









Automated cybersecurity for enhanced protection and connectivity

Zero Networks was founded in 2019 to tackle one of the most complex problems in cybersecurity – how to prevent attackers from moving laterally within the organisational network to exfiltrate data or launch ransomware attacks.

Existing segmentation solutions that address this problem are considered complex, labour intensive, and often do not provide comprehensive protection. To address this, Zero Networks developed a fully automated SaaS platform that learns all network traffic and creates granular security policies that restrict user and machine access to only strictly necessary assets. Accessing sensitive protocols that are often used by attackers to move laterally is enabled only after users undergo multi-factor authentication.

In addition, Zero Networks enables organisations to securely connect remote employees and third parties to their network with zero trust principles and maximum network performance.





Trust and growth prospects

Zero Networks has a diverse roster of prominent customers in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, including global commercial and investment banks, major US retailers, large manufacturing corporations, a global container shipping company, hospitals, law offices, construction, telecom, and public sector institutions.

The startup’s officials said they are happy to have received this investment from USVP that will allow them to scale their team at a faster pace. This showcases their efforts and commitment to customers and partners.

USVP’s representatives noted that they are happy to add Zero Networks to their portfolio. They see potential in the company's approach to network security, and their 2023 growth and the satisfaction of their customers underscore the impact they are making in the cybersecurity landscape.







