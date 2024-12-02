YouAttest partners with Ping Identity to augment identity auditing

The partnership will allow enterprises to quickly and effectively perform access reviews and attestation campaigns using the PingOne Cloud Platform for identity auditing of PingOne and non-PingOne resources. The result of the combined solution is a more secure and compliant enterprise.

YouAttest joins a growing list of technology partners developing integrations through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Programme. Partner solutions built on the PingOne Cloud Platform are helping organisations compete in a new digital era where user experience is increasingly important, and security cannot be sacrificed.











Enterprise sized organisations enjoy their cloud directories but often struggle with keeping the same cloud benefits in their Identity Governance Administrations (IGA) solution. YouAttest now provides a fully cloud-based identity auditing experience for cloud and on-premise resources because of its tightly coupled integration with PingOne.

Using YouAttest, risk and security managers can, in a single console, automate their identity auditing for all resources using PingOne as the centre of their access review process. YouAttest automates the certifying, revoking, and/or delegating the review of enterprise entitlements using the users and managers in Ping Identity’s cloud directory. The YouAttest integration into PingOne is managed in minutes and the value is considerable in cost and time savings and security for the enterprise.

Officials from Ping Identity said they are committed to expanding their technology partner ecosystem to enhance digital customer experiences across the entire user journey. Their partnership with YouAttest makes integration seamless for customers to quickly benefit from the robust PingOne Cloud Platform.





What does YouAttest do?

YouAttest is a provider of Identity Audit and Compliance tools. As a cloud-based SaaS offering, it enables companies to conduct streamlined and cost-effective identity audits. YouAttest deploys in minutes and includes many advanced features, including state-in-time audits for change reviews, auto-delegation of attestations, and multiple reviewers for certification. YouAttest works with Identity Access Management (IAM) products to achieve improved Identity Governance for compliance and information security.





More details about Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, they believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That’s digital freedom. They let enterprises combine Ping's identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas.

For more information about Ping Identity, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.