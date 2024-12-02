Xura and SpeechPro pilot biometric authentication

As per the partnership, the two companies will offer enterprise customers, particularly those in the financial services sector, the ability to provide secure facial recognition and voice authentication within a mobile app, alongside, and in combination with, traditional passwords.

By combining voice and face recognition, with the ability to detect facial movements and verbally enter a passcode, any business can securely authenticate transactions via strong voice and video procedures, which is especially relevant for financial sector services. This, used in combination with one-time passcodes sent via text message, means the user is heavily authenticated, with the level of authentication going up depending on the type / value of the transaction.

For example, a user can simply scan their face and voice using their smartphones built-in camera and microphone to gain access to an account or message. This ensures a user is genuine, and prevents fraudulent log-in attempts. SpeechPros VoiceKey OnePass software can be added to an app or website so that, under specific scenarios (high value money transfers), the customer must pass several unique live anti-spoofing tests in order to login. In cases involving a number of people sharing the same terminal, SpeechPros technology can also recognise multiple users identities.

Xura offers a portfolio of digital services solutions that enable global communications across a variety of mobile devices and platforms.

SpeechPro delivers signal processing solutions. Their core expertise is in biometrics (face and voice authentication, identification and verification), noise cancellation, audio recording and forensic audio analysis.