Worldline launches DaaS platform for online payments

According to the press release, the solution features the latest in machine learning (ML) and data science capabilities for payments combined with an intuitive and tailored user experience. Therefore, Ingenico Insight transforms the traditional dashboard, used to see aggregated data, into a platform with deep-dive and payment optimisation features.

Furthermore, thanks to the launch, Worldline customers can act intuitively and in real-time, investigate datapoints individually (such as separate transactions or disputes), take control of data, and identify and resolve conversion, chargeback, or fraud related issues much faster. To allow businesses to manage data across the entirety of the payments funnel, the solution can also be tailored to the employee using it.

For instance, a fraud manager will be most interested in payment disputes and fraud issues, while payment managers will want to know more about authorization and conversion rates. The solution ensures they see the data they need and recognizes multiple stakeholders such as fraud, finance, operations, developers, and payment managers.

Going forward, Worldline has confirmed that it will continuously evolve the platform, to enhance its capabilities, features, and functionality. The roadmap includes the addition of autonomous analytics, ML powered chargeback advice, and easier refunds and chargebacks.