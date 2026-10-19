World has launched World ID for banking and finance, a set of tools to help financial institutions prevent deepfake fraud and AI impersonation.

World has introduced World ID for banking and finance, a set of technologies designed to help banks and financial institutions prevent deepfake fraud and AI-driven impersonation across customer accounts, employee workflows, and AI agents. Unveiled by World co-founder Alex Blania and available now, the suite combines the World ID app, World ID for Zoom, and World ID for Agents. World ID for Zoom is now generally available, and Tools for Humanity, which develops technology for World, has joined Zoom’s independent software vendor exchange programme. The launch marks World’s first industry-specific application of World ID.

Verifying people and agents

The World ID app is an identity wallet where users can claim, manage, and present a set of credentials, which World calls ‘Proofs’, for use across online services. World ID for Zoom allows participants in real-time video calls to confirm that the person they are speaking with is human rather than a deepfake. With World ID for Agents, a person can establish credentials about themselves and delegate them to an AI agent, which can then confirm those credentials to a third-party platform. World describes the system as combining cryptographic verification, which it says is quantum-secure, with tools for digital communication.

The launch responds to the difficulty financial institutions face in confirming whether the people they deal with online are genuine as AI-generated identities and impersonation techniques become more sophisticated. According to Deloitte, AI-enabled fraud losses in the US could reach USD 40 billion by 2027, up from an estimated USD 12.3 billion in 2023. The risks are particularly significant in banking, asset management, and other financial services, where digital interactions often involve sensitive information and major financial decisions.

Design partners and adoption

Sandro Herbig, President at Tools for Humanity, stated that, as AI becomes more widespread, enterprises are increasingly asking individuals to provide proofs about themselves to reduce fraud and increase trust. According to Herbig, World ID for banking and finance offers financial institutions a set of tools to add this verification layer across their internal and external systems.

World is working with design partners including OpenExchange, Bain Capital, VanEck Funds, Pantera Capital, and Outtake to explore how its technology can support banking and financial services use cases. More than 18 million people currently hold a World Proof of Human. As AI agents begin to act on behalf of customers, the ability to verify both the human behind an interaction and the authority delegated to an agent is becoming part of how financial institutions approach fraud controls.