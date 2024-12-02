WISeKey and FOSSA Systems present WISeSat

WISeKey a cybersecurity, AI, blockchain and IoT company, and FOSSA Systems, an aerospace company focused on developing picosatellites for IoT communications, presented at FIC 2021 in France, the WISeSat, a PocketQube satellite that enables IoT connectivity, encrypted, and dedicated with WISeKey’s secure module VaultIC.

WISeSat is a low cost and secure IoT connectivity solution anywhere on Earth using picosatellites and low-power sensors. It aims to answer the needs of any IoT deployment in agrotech, energy, logistics and more. The WISeSat constellation will be launched into orbit in Q4 2021 / Q1 2022, with the deployment of 2 WISeSats on a SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle.

WISeSat collects and sends data from terrestrial sensors, increasing knowledge of the status of assets and offering information to improve processes and optimize production. These interactions between sensors, gateways, ground stations and satellites require trust. WISeSat, by using VaultIC, a complete cryptographic toolbox that makes the integration of digital security in any satellite device, offers this trust. It ensures all Certificate-based Authentication (PKI), authorisation, encryption, and integrity requirements.