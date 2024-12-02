WISeID makes its digital identity and secure cloud app available in China

The WiSeID version developed for the Chinese market provides users with a safe solution to secure their identity. Currently, lack of security of identity in China is hampering the development of ecommerce and the provision of public services online. According the China Internet Network information Center (CINIC), internet traffic through mobile devices surged by 36.8 million in the first six months of 2015, taking the total number accessing the web through smartphones to 594 million. Its 89% of Chinas 668 million internet users, up from 85.8% at the end of 2014.

China announced in 2015 sweeping new regulations requiring users of an array of internet services to register with their real names and avoid spreading content that challenges national interests. This open a huge opportunity for Digital Identification such as WISeID as the requirements apply to users of blogs, microblogs, instant-messaging services, online discussion forums, news comment sections and related services as per the new rules by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the countrys Internet regulator.

WISeID China users can download the app for free via iOS and Android, while they can secure and store their personal data and communications by purchasing secure vaults.

The vault can be unlocked only using the users Master Password and/or defined pattern, with additional face recognition authentication protection. WISeID keeps passwords in one place and generates hard-to-crack ones, and syncs data between computers and devices over clouds.

WISeKey is an information security and identity management company, providing security technologies for data protection, effective identification and authentication of people or objects over physical infrastructures, networks and the internet to ensure secured communications and e-transactions without compromising trust.