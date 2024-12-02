Whole Foods restaurants affected by data breach

Nevertheless, Whole Foods said the Amazon.com systems do not connect to the affected systems at Whole Foods and that Amazon.com transactions were not involved. Furthermore, the grocer, which Amazon recently purchased for USD 13.7 billion, said it uses a different point-of-sale system for its over 450 US stores. That system was not involved in the data hack, the company said.

The American supermarket said it has launched an investigation into the hack, obtained the help of a leading cyber security forensics company, contacted law enforcement, and is taking appropriate measures to address the issue, according to Reuters.