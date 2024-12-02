Westpac ceases IBM partnership to bring authentication system in-house

The Distributed System Access (DSA) is the banks authentication infrastructure and is used to manage user accounts, group accounts and set permissions for access to files, according to The Register. As the bank employs around 40,000 people across five different businesses, securing access to resources is crucial for purposes of security and confidentiality.

Nevertheless, the DSA was built with help from IBM Australia, which has had ongoing involvement with the project. Westpac, however, has decided to change that arrangement. Whether that is because it has felt best to keep security matters close, or dissatisfaction with IBM, is not known, the online publication continues.

Nevertheless, Westpac and IBM have worked together for years and are still close: the two recently announced a successful blockchain trial, while the large tech company has implemented hybrid platform-as-a-service at the bank.