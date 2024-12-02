Weak usernames and passwords are top causes of data breaches

According to a survey conducted by uSamp, 70% of respondents reported forgetting a password, or had a password become compromised, in their professional life in the US.

The data from these studies indicates that there is no organization in any industry that is not vulnerable to a breach of data. Weak or stolen usernames and passwords are one of the top causes of data breaches, and more than 75% of attacks on corporate networks are due to weak passwords.

Experts have warned for many years that there are risks associated with relying on weak usernames and passwords to restrict the access of data. Verizon estimates that about 80% of all data breaches could have been stopped if a stronger, better password was used.