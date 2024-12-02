VST Enterprises expands to Hong Kong, South Africa and Armenia

The global company will open offices in Armenia, Asia Pacific and South Africa and will hire up to 100 new employees to manage services on the ground in each area. The expansion signifies a decisive move following recent private investment, and plans for each location to be aligned to key trends in the respective regional markets.

VST Enterprises’ scannable code technology VCode is set to prevent prevalent issues in these locations, combating the supply of counterfeit goods in Hong Kong and China, eliminating the circulation of conflict minerals in Africa, and providing a virtual wallet for secure payments across mainland Europe from Armenia.

VCode allows any user to make a variety of transactions, on the move, with the wave of a mobile device. VST’s global partners will apply its capabilities in retail, ID authentication and supply chain traceability throughout the 2017 autumn.