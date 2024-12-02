Visa and FireEye team up to help merchants against cyber-attacks

The Visa and FireEye Community Threat Intelligence (CTI) offering will bring together threat information from both companies, allowing merchants and issuers to detect and respond to attacks against their IT and payment infrastructure. Under the offering, FireEye will operate the web based service to enhance stakeholders’ knowledge of attacks targeting the ecosystem.

Many data compromises have similar attack patterns reinforcing the importance of collective knowledge sharing to help merchants prepare and monitor for known threats.

Visa is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments in more than 200 countries and territories to electronic payments.

FireEye has invented a purpose-built, virtual machine-based security platform that provides threat protection to enterprises and governments worldwide against the next generation of cyber-attacks.