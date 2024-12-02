Verifone selects Thales for cardholder data protection

Thales HSMs provide a solution in Verifone’s end-to-end encryption architecture, which reduces the risk of payment card data compromise within a merchant’s retail environment. The protection of payment card data by encrypting from Verifone’s secure payment terminals all the way to the Thales HSMs also reduces the number of applicable Payment Card Industry (PCI) controls.

VeriShield Total Protect from Verifone protects merchants, payment providers and consumers alike by encrypting card holder information from the moment it is captured at the terminal until it is securely accessed behind a processor’s firewall.

Thales is a global technology company for the aerospace, transport, defence and security markets. Thales offers a range of services and solutions ranging from security consulting, intrusion detection and architecture design to system certification, development and through-life management of products and services, and security supervision with Security Operation Centres in France and the UK.