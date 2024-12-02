Veriff offers sped up onboarding and identity fraud prevention for Bolt

A mobility company in more than 45 countries, Bolt required a partner who could verify customer documentation quickly and accurately in accordance with various local regulations. Veriff's AI-based driver's license verification ensures the driver is using a valid license, is the actual owner of the documents, and extracts the document data for seamless onboarding, all within seconds.











Onboarding done right

Properly onboarding Bolt’s users is an important component in offering a safe and reliable service. Veriff is helping verify users in a quick and efficient way, making Bolt Drive safer for its customers, other traffic participants, and pedestrians.

Bolt Drive gives customers access to free-floating shared vehicles without the cost burden of owning and maintaining a car. Bolt Drive customers must be over 20 years old, have a category B driver's license, and at least 12 months of driving experience. Veriff has helped Bolt prevent the rate of driver fraud and confirm suspicious behaviour through real-time identity verification methods, ensuring the safety of all customers, drivers, and third party road users.

Veriff’s officials stated that mobility operations should be a seamless experience without the need to sacrifice the safety of the drivers or riders. At Veriff, as drivers and consumers ourselves, they understand that. Their intuitive user experience makes onboarding simple, providing users real-time feedback to get verified on the first try, without sacrificing accuracy in identity fraud prevention.





More details on Veriff

Veriff is a company specialising in online identity verification, helping businesses to build trust with their customers. Its intelligent decision engine analyses thousands of technological and behavioural variables in seconds, matching people to more than 11,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries.

