Veriff and Certific augment identity verification for remote medical testing

Veriff's streamlined, AI-powered identity verification technology will provide Certific customers with a simpler and faster identity verification process, mitigating fraud risks and building trust within remote medical testing. The partnership follows Certific's announcement that it has raised EUR 7.4 million of investment, led by European investment platform Plural, to advance remote medical diagnostics, support product expansion, and entry into new markets.

According to the press release, as the use of telehealth and other digital health services continues to rise across the globe, there is a growing need for patients to digitally validate their identities. This ensures patients are linked to the correct medical history, their privacy is protected, and medical providers can avoid instances of malpractice and fraud. Cases of medical identity theft reported to the Federal Trade Commission rose from approximately 6,800 in 2017 to nearly 43,000 in 2021, a trend that is being replicated globally.

Representatives from Veriff stated that their solution, combined with Certific's remote medical testing platform, enables users to access their personal medical records and telehealth services more securely and effectively through advanced biometric identity verification technology, helping to reduce security risk in digital health processes.











More on Certific

Certific is a digital disruptor in healthcare. Providing pioneering and scalable technology that enables remote testing, diagnostics, and monitoring for multiple conditions, the company was created to improve the cost and convenience for patients and healthcare providers alike. To ensure quality and compliance, Certific works with organisations and independent, internationally recognised academic institutions to validate its processes and professional standards.

By equipping patients with the knowledge and tools to safely self-test, Certific enables people to become co-contributors to their health, improving patient outcomes by providing technology that enables self-testing at scale, which helps detect illnesses at an earlier stage.





More details about Veriff

Veriff is a player in online identity verification, helping businesses to build trust with their customers. Its intelligent decision engine analyses thousands of technological and behavioural variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,200 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries.

Veriff serves a global portfolio of organisations across financial services, crypto, gaming, and mobility sectors. Veriff's clients include Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Starship, Trustpilot, Uphold, Wise, and others.