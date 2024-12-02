Veridu raises GBP 800,000 in funding for global identity platform

Among the investors are a number of prominent names that believe in using people’s social footprints to globally create online trust.

For this investment round, Veridu have attracted capital from both investment funds and independent investors. The investment funds include Force Over Mass Capital, which is a relatively new fund focusing on the English technology sector. In addition, Rasmus Groth attracted money from Knightsbridge Executive Services and Belgian Callataÿ & Wouters Ventures.

Veridu is a solution that verifies the identity of users in order to eliminate fraud and unwanted user behavior. Veridu provides both Single Sign On plugins and authentication tools to give protection, with the simplest possible process for both businesses and end users.