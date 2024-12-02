ValidVoice brings voiceprints for financial institutions security

The technology works by creating a voiceprint from a person’s natural speaking voice, by making a one-minute sample of a person’s conversational voice, identify the unique characteristics and then creating a voiceprint. It only takes ValidVoice about 3 to 10 seconds to authenticate a person’s voiceprint. The individual characteristics of a voice and the short authentication time make voiceprints useful for security purposes.

David Vana, COO of ValidVoice said there is a number of different applications for the technology; however, right now the company is mainly targeting financial institutions. He added that while the voice biometric protects assets for the financial institution, there is still an issue of security during the transaction process, and they have a solution.

The company also has a tokenization product that is currently in development and will be completed in about three months, which will protect that information during the transaction process. The technology could also benefit password reset operations.

Valid voice is a company which provides security and privacy for the web on-line world and emerging 3G technologies. Valid Voice now has operations in North America and Asia Pacific with plans for further expansion.