US, UK: consumers show an increasing acceptance of next-generation authentication methods

According to data from a consumer-facing study entitled “2015 State of Consumer Privacy & Personalization”, the adoption of next-generation authentication methods is growing steadily, with 59% of US consumers stating that they are willing to register or log in to a website or mobile application with an existing identity from a payment provider such as PayPal or Amazon. The same source mentions that 41% of US consumers have a high level of comfort logging in to a website or mobile app using a thumbprint biometric or face/eye biometric scan.

The report also found that the continued and significant social login use is being driven by the public’s aversion to completing lengthy registration forms and creating more usernames and passwords.

When it comes to data privacy, more than 90% of US and UK consumers are at least somewhat concerned about how companies are using customer data.

The survey is based on a sample of 2,000 US and 2,000 UK male and female adults, ages 18 and older, which analyzes consumer attitudes around data privacy, the prevalence of social login and the importance of personalized marketing.