US and India join forces to combat cybercrime

Both sides recognise the value of enhancing and further institutionalizing their broad-based cooperation on cyber issues, and in that respect, intend to complete a framework and set appropriate mechanisms to improve such information sharing.

The states plan to Share information on a real time basis, about malicious cyber security threats, attacks and activities, and establishing appropriate mechanisms to improve such information sharing.

Also, they seek to promote cooperation in the fields of cyber security-related research and development, cyber security standards and security testing including accreditation process, and cyber security product development.

The complete framework for the US-India Cyber Relationship is expected to be signed within 60 days.