UnifyID raises USD 20 mln to fuel next gen authentication

Since 2015, the platform has been using a combination of signal processing, optimization theory, deep learning, statistical machine learning, and computer science to solve problems concerning proving users’ identity. This latest round of funding will be used to grow the team to expand enterprise trials, accelerate research and maintain the companys position in implicit authentication and behavioural biometrics.

To date, the company has developed the first implicit authentication platform designed for online and physical world use, according to the company’s press release. The UnifyID solution combines over 100 different attributes to achieve 99.999% accuracy without users changing their behaviour or needing specific training.