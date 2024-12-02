UIDAI rolls out Virtual ID to address privacy concerns for Indians

The Virtual ID can be generated by the Aadhaar-card holder from UIDAI’s website and it can be used to for various purposes, including SIM verification. Therefore, users will not be not sharing their actual 12-digit biometric ID at the time of authentication.

The Virtual ID, which would be a random 16-digit number, together with biometrics of the user would give any authorised agency like a mobile company, limited details like name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification. Officials said a user can generate as many Virtual IDs as he or she wants. The older ID gets automatically cancelled once a fresh one is generated.

The Aadhaar-issuing body will start accepting the Virtual ID from 1 March, 2018. From 1 June, 2018 it will be compulsory for all agencies that undertake authentication to accept the Virtual ID from their users. Agencies that do not migrate to the new system to offer this additional option to their users by the stipulated deadline will face financial penalties.