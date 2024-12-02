Turbo Tax subjected to phishing scam

Hackers try to gain access to consumers’ computer drives, files and accounts to steal personal information like Social Security, bank or credit card numbers. BBB President and CEO Kitt Letcher says people who have used Turbo Tax, which is one of the online tax preparation websites in the US, and have already filed their taxes are getting fake emails that appear to be from Turbo Tax, asking them to click on a link. The malicious program downloads malware onto the computer and makes the user subject to identity theft. People falling victims to this scam, are advised to get the malware off their computer and contact their credit bureaus.

BBB also instruct people to watch for typos, bad grammar and recipient type when receiving a suspect email.

