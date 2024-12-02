Trustwave introduces tools to protect SMBs from cybercrime

The Trustwave SMB Security Toolkit includes anti-virus, vulnerability scanning, security health checks, endpoint security monitoring, credit card data scanning for data loss prevention, file integrity monitoring and more.

There is regular monitoring for malware that may be present on a business website. It also tracks other issues that may affect consumer confidence in the website, such as being listed on a search engine blacklist, domain hijacking, and expired SSL certificates.

It includes mobile security audits and reports on security and compliance of mobile devices to enable proactive defense, and a Point-of-Sale (POS) Tracker monitors POS equipment for tampering and substitution.

71% of cyber-attacks target businesses with under 100 employees, and they are less able to afford sophisticated tools to protect themselves, a recent study by Small Business Committee shows.