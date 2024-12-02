Trusted Knight to deliver transaction protection for financial institutions

Customers using Protector Air are able to prevent banking malware techniques including rootkits, man-in-the-browser attack, session hijacking, account takeovers, and more. Protector Air provides full transaction stack protection that intercepts customer-side malware, prevents web application exploitation, and stops transactional fraud by protecting the user from endpoint and browser-based malware such as keyloggers and banking Trojan and by incorporating antifraud intelligence into the defense to protect transactions.

Trusted Knight’s goal is to develop a way to secure all unauthorized transactions and mitigate all negligent end-user behavior, which is the primary source of online fraud losses, without any action required by end-users. With Protector Air, the company aims to change the way the industry looks at security and fraud protection, and to provide an extensible solution for other industries such as online merchants, that deal with sensitive transactions.