TransNexus launches SIP analytics fraud detection tool

NexOSS-FC can integrate with any Session Border Controller (SBC) or softswitch to automatically detect, block or divert fraudulent calls. Secondly, the product uses SIP analytics for fraud detection rather than the traditional technique of analyzing Call Detail Records (CDRs).

Fraud detection based on CDRs cannot begin until calls have ended and the CDRs have been collected. This delayed response opens a window when fraudsters can generate thousands of dollars of fraud losses before detection. SIP analytics detect fraud based on call signaling information before the call begins. NexOSS-FC can detect a fraud attack in just moments after the first call attempt and can automatically block or divert the attack.

TransNexus is a software development company specializing in applications for fraud detection, dynamic least cost routing, number portability, traffic and profitability analysis for Voice over IP networks.