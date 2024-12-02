Three in five US users worried about e-mail security

According to a study commissioned by Virtru and conducted by Regina Corso Consulting, 3 in 5 US adults (61%) say the hack was a wake-up call for them on the dangers of online security with nearly 60% of respondents (59%) sharing they are more worried about e-mail security than they were prior to the attack on Sony.

The Sony Pictures electronic invasion by the Guardians of Peace (GOP), a group allegedly sponsored by North Korea, is a cautionary tale for any business or individual with high-value intellectual property or company secrets to protect. Hackers around the world have learned that e-mail exposure can result in devastating losses.

The disclosure of unreleased movies, embarrassing internal e-mails, and personal data - underscores the inherent vulnerabilities of e-mail communication and how an e-mail hack can cost a company more than its reputation.