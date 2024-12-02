Threatmetrix updates Smart Analytics platform

Smart Analytics includes Smart Rules behavioural analytics algorithms and a transparent approach to machine learning called Smart Learning.

Smart Rules offers a toolset that enables customers to detect and analyse changes in user behaviour, helping to identify fraudsters without adding friction for good consumers.

A two-factor authentication feature combines secondary authentication with information from the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network to reduce instances of step-up authentication.

Vanita Pandey, vice president of product marketing at ThreatMetrix, said ThreatMetrix’s products allow organisations to differentiate between trusted users and potential threats by analysing the relationship between devices, digital personas and contextual behavior over time to establish a true digital identity that is continuously evaluated in the context of every interaction.