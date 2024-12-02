ThreatMetrix teams up with FUJI SOFT to provide online fraud solutions to Japan

ThreatMetrix is providing FUJI SOFT with risk management solutions for ecommerce, finance, insurance, hospitality and even the Internet of Things, or IoT. FUJI SOFT is building on its expertise in business systems integration and will be able to provide ongoing monitoring and verification services to businesses after the ThreatMetrix technology integration is complete.

With the expansion of the ecommerce market globally and in Japan, damage caused by the unauthorized use of banking and credit card information has resulted in the loss of up to 13.4 billion yen per year. Due to an increase in chargeback situations and ecommerce fraud overall, online fraud prevention – especially at the account login and transaction level – is becoming a more urgent issue for online merchants.

ThreatMetrix is a cloud solution for authenticating digital personas and transactions on the internet. Verifying more than 15 billion annual transactions supporting 30,000 websites and 4,000 customers globally through the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network, ThreatMetrix secures businesses and end users against account takeover, payment fraud and fraudulent account registrations resulting from malware and data breaches.