ThreatMetrix expands to Asia Pacific

ThreatMetrix serves customers in five markets including Greater China, Japan and Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia. Local business managers and professional services teams are being deployed from service hubs to include Hong Kong, Tokyo, Delhi, Sydney and Singapore.

The company also recently invested in a local data center to bolster the company’s expansion in Greater China. ThreatMetrix products and solutions offer improvement over traditional methods of authentication, which often pose issues of either friction or lack of coverage.

Companies using ThreatMetrix include Alipay, Ping An Bank, Dun & Bradstreet, NTT Communications, OFX, P&N Bank, Rabobank, Sky Network, TimesofMoney, Toshiba and William Hill.

ThreatMetrix is a security technology company providing software as a service technology that profiles online transactions and activities to determine whether they initiate from fraudsters or legitimate customers.