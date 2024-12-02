The importance of complex passwords, or how to avoid fraudulent shopping sprees

Over in England, Groupon users have received purchase notifications from the site, that werent prompted by purchases they made themselves, as someone else had gained access to their accounts and made fraudulent purchases. Surprisingly though, we are not dealing with a data breach or DDoS attack.

Therefore, Groupons servers havent been compromised, according to a company representative who spoke with MailOnline, Forbes says. Scammers have simply started using email address and password combinations that leaked in other incidents to gain access to Groupon users accounts.

Fraudsters have been ordering goods, including iPhones and iPads, and having them dropped off at locations around London. Some users have seen their accounts dinged for more than USD 1200 in fraudulent purchases.

In conclusion, it is important to use unique, complex passwords and any time you let a website store credit card information, when making purchases it should ask you to confirm some card data.