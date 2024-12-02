The ai Corporation teams up with Kalija to improve customer experience

The platform is called SmartAlerts and is designed to streamline B2B and B2C communication. This event-based solution is designed to alert businesses or consumers, using SMS, email or interactive-voice response (IVR) technology, about potentially harmful transactions. Furthermore, the platform reduces the need for manual interventions by sending outbound fraud alerts and obtaining an inbound response from cardholders.

This self-service solution has been designed to pass control of the communication strategy, over to customers by automating more of their existing manual processes via a simple self-service portal. Using drag-and-drop functionality, the user can very quickly create and manage the content for customer communications. The content of subsequent messages can be escalated in tone to encourage customer response.