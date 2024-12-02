The ai Corporation launches SmartScore fraud solution

Set to transform payment fraud detection, SmartScore enables users to build their own neural models, thereby shrinking model development and deployment timeframes from up to 6 months to less than a single day.

Providing self-service tools, SmartScore enables in-house IT and fraud teams to respond to threats by building multiple neural models and using them to protect transactions. It also ensures in-house data specialists spend more time on fraud prevention and less on data crunching, helping them deal with threat information overload without having to outsource.

In addition, SmartScore simplifies workflow processes for security operation teams, reducing false positives and verifying real threats automatically. This minimises error and quickly focuses attention on the threats that matter most, improving the effectiveness of fraud prevention measures thereby reducing lost revenue and better safeguarding brand reputation.

Founded in 1998, the ai Corporation is a fraud and risk management company that provides solutions to global financial institutions, international merchants and other payment service providers.