The Agora Fund Run launches in Tel Aviv

The Agora Fund Run is launched by MagnaCarta Communications and Transfotech in partnership with Miratech Group, Rise Tel Aviv powered by Barclays, Israel Export and The Open Bank Project.

The competition is seeking to identify the latest innovations from any geography in a field that will power global migration to digital financial services in the next decade.

The competition is open for entries until 21 October. Startups, entrepreneurs and founders with an idea or working technology that can be applied to an area of financial services should enter through the competition website at www.theagora.org.