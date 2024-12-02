Telenor Connexion expands its IoT solutions with ARTS

ARTS provides insights into global mobile networks and connected devices. With this toolset, especially designed for IoT devices, Telenor Connexion helps its customers to have access to insights into their data.

ARTS measures and reports IoT service delivery globally and also provides insights on untapped market potential. This new tool is targeted towards new and existing business customers in industries such as automotive, fleet management, utilities and security.

Based on device behavior and big data analytics, ARTS continuously analyses the data and can predict an issue before it happens, enabling actions to be taken in timely fashion. The ARTS toolset is also a web interface that utilizes the cloud infrastructure of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Telenor Connexion is a Sweden-based company which designs and operates Internet of Things solutions.