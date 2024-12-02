Teenagers are tired of sharing personal information online

According to a survey conducted by Market Research, young people are un-tagging pictures, writing false posts and even adopting parallel identities in a bid to keep their personal information safe.

They have even resorted to posting deliberately vague statements on their accounts - known as vague-booking - to prompt real friends to respond privately for further details.

Another study, by the MRS Delphi Society, indicates that the rise of apps like Snapchat, which erases pictures after a short amount of time, show teenagers are increasingly concerned about what strangers see.