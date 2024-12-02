Tech-savvy users are the top offenders of unsafe online habits

According to a recent report conducted by Intermedia, 93% of office workers engage in some form of unsafe online habits that could jeopardize their employer or their customers and the most tech-savvy employees are most likely to create risk.

More surprising, the very people who have the greatest access to company data and are tasked with keeping the company secure, IT personnel, are much more likely to engage in risky behaviors than the average employee: 32% of IT professionals have given out their login/password credentials to other employees (compared to 19% across all respondents).

Also, 28% of IT pros said they have accessed systems belonging to previous employers after they left the job (compared to only 13% among all respondents) and 31% of IT pros said they would take data from their company if it would positively benefit them – nearly three times the rate of general business professionals

The study also unveils that millennials are most likely to breach the personal and professional computing divide by installing apps without company approval, saving company files to personal cloud storage.